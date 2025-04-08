Controversies and Cooperation: India's Dynamic Day in Politics and Policy
The Indian government enacted the Waqf (Amendment) Act, focusing on social justice, while verbal confrontations revealed tensions within TMC. India and the UAE committed to strengthening defence ties, and PM Modi highlighted the Mudra Yojana's empowerment of entrepreneurs. BJP leader Kalia criticized Punjab's law and order, and communal tension looms with a grenade attack linked to ISI.
The Indian government announced on Tuesday that the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act is now in effect, aiming to bolster social justice, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Previously criticized for pandering to certain groups, the revised legislation marks a significant shift in policy.
Intra-party conflicts plagued the TMC as a video showcasing a heated exchange between MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad went viral. The incident highlights the ongoing struggles within Bengal's ruling party. Meanwhile, India and the UAE have pledged to enhance defence collaborations during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dubai's Crown Prince.
In another development, Prime Minister Modi lauded the Mudra Yojana for issuing over 33 lakh crore in collateral-free loans, which empower entrepreneurs nationwide. However, communal tensions simmer as police investigate an ISI-linked grenade attack at a BJP leader's residence, while Manoranjan Kalia condemned state authorities, lamenting worsening law and order conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
