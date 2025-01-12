Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Advocates Solo Election Bid Amid Alliance Dynamics

Sanjay Raut, a leading figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), declared on Sunday that the party intends to contest local bodies elections independently to bolster its grassroots influence. He clarified that this move does not suggest breaking away from the broader INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Raut highlighted workers' need for growth opportunities within their own party structures as a rationale for the solo bid, despite raising questions about the unity of the opposition alliance. Responding to criticism from Congress, he urged a comprehensive understanding of his statements, underscoring the importance of intra-party growth.

The recent murders in Beed and violence in Parbhani have strained the political landscape, indicating potential caste conflicts. While discussing electoral strategies, Raut cited these incidents to demand justice and peace, as speculations rise amid Maharashtra's volatile political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)