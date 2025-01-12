Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Advocates Solo Election Bid Amid Alliance Dynamics

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) emphasized the party's desire to contest local body polls independently to fortify its grassroots base. Despite advocating for solo participation, he clarified that their stance does not imply dissolving the opposition INDIA bloc or MVA alliance, highlighting internal dynamics and caste tensions within Maharashtra politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:36 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Advocates Solo Election Bid Amid Alliance Dynamics
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a leading figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), declared on Sunday that the party intends to contest local bodies elections independently to bolster its grassroots influence. He clarified that this move does not suggest breaking away from the broader INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Raut highlighted workers' need for growth opportunities within their own party structures as a rationale for the solo bid, despite raising questions about the unity of the opposition alliance. Responding to criticism from Congress, he urged a comprehensive understanding of his statements, underscoring the importance of intra-party growth.

The recent murders in Beed and violence in Parbhani have strained the political landscape, indicating potential caste conflicts. While discussing electoral strategies, Raut cited these incidents to demand justice and peace, as speculations rise amid Maharashtra's volatile political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025