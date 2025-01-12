Congress Unveils 'Yuva Udaan Yojana': Empowering Delhi's Unemployed Youth
The Congress promises monthly financial support of Rs 8,500 to unemployed educated youth in Delhi under the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' if elected. This initiative aims to encourage skill development and job placement through companies, forming part of their strategy ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.
The Congress party has announced a significant initiative, the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana,' promising financial aid to unemployed educated youth in Delhi, contingent upon their win in the upcoming Assembly elections. Under this scheme, Rs 8,500 will be provided monthly for a year to those showcasing their skills in professional settings.
Addressed during a press conference by AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot, the scheme aims to integrate youths into various industries, ensuring they actively contribute rather than receive allowances for non-engagement. The Congress emphasized the scheme's focus on both financial support and skill enhancement.
This announcement adds to Congress's prior commitments, including the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' for women and the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' for health insurance, as they rally support ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
