Foreign Ministers Rally for U.S. Ties as Trump Inaugurated

Foreign ministers from Japan, India, and Australia are preparing to attend Donald Trump's U.S. presidential inauguration, aiming to bolster ties. Japan's Minister Takeshi Iwaya seeks to kickstart relations through meetings with new U.S. officials, aligning closely with the Quad nations' strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:25 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced plans to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president on January 20. Echoing sentiments to strengthen bilateral agreements, Iwaya will meet with key officials from the new administration, reinforcing Japan's long-standing alliance with the U.S., especially its security ties.

Iwaya intends to engage with Senator Marco Rubio, slated to become the secretary of state, as well as other senior figures, to build diplomatic trust. India's and Australia's foreign ministers also confirmed attendance, highlighting the importance of these alliances with Trump returning as leader of the United States.

The visit marks Iwaya's inaugural trip to the U.S. in his capacity as foreign minister since October. Japan aims to establish robust relations early in Trump's renewed leadership. Meanwhile, the Quad nations, including Japan, Australia, India, and the United States, seek to discuss regional stability amid challenges posed by China, underscoring their shared democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

