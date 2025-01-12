Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Vivekananda's Legacy on National Youth Day

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, highlighted Swami Vivekananda's focus on basic needs over religion during a press conference on Vivekananda's birth anniversary. He criticized the BJP for dishonesty in recent by-elections and expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Milkipur bye-election.

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, commemorated Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary by emphasizing the philosopher's belief that India's people need bread more than religion. Speaking at a press conference, Yadav stated that discussing religious matters with the impoverished is incongruous in today's society.

Regarding political matters, Yadav confidently predicted the BJP's defeat in the Milkipur Assembly by-election. He accused the ruling party of dishonest practices during the recent elections and asserted that the public would support the Samajwadi Party this time. The Election Commission has announced that the Milkipur by-election will take place on February 5, with votes being counted on February 10.

Yadav also paid homage to Swami Vivekananda by urging the youth to learn about and apply the visionary's teachings. Yadav recounted Vivekananda's role in introducing India to the world and encouraged young individuals to understand his wisdom as a meaningful tribute. When asked about attending the Maha Kumbh, Yadav noted his participation in the past and expressed a commitment to visiting again.

