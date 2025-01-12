BJP Faces Internal Strife Over Delhi Ticket Distribution
Discontent erupted within the BJP over ticket allocation for the Delhi Assembly polls, leading to protests by disgruntled party members and leaders. Former MLA Mohan Singh Bisht's exclusion has sparked outrage. Tensions arose over candidate selections, triggering internal rifts as leaders seek resolution before the February elections.
On Sunday, the BJP found itself amidst turmoil as discontent surfaced over ticket distribution for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Protests erupted outside the party's Delhi unit office, with outgoing MLA Mohan Singh Bisht vocally opposing his exclusion from the candidate list.
Protesters, mostly young BJP supporters from Tughlakabad, staged a dharna demanding a change in the constituency's candidate. Their chants echoed frustration, as the BJP announced Rohtas Bidhuri as Tughlakabad's candidate, sidelining Vikram Bidhuri after his previous electoral defeat.
Similar dissatisfaction emerged against Mehrauli's candidate selection, marking a pattern of discord among the ranks. With elections set for February 5, BJP faces the challenge of quelling internal rifts while vying to regain power in Delhi after considerable losses in previous polls.
