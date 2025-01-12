Protests Ignite Tensions Over BPSC Exam Scandal

The Jan Suraaj Party has alleged interference from the Patna district administration, claiming their planned camp setup was obstructed on the orders of the Bihar government. The party attributes this to founder Prashant Kishor's protests against BPSC exam irregularities.

Denying the allegations, the district administration stated that the land in question is unsurveyed government property, not private land as claimed. Therefore, the administration insists that such activities are prohibited in that area.

Kishor, who began a fast-unto-death on January 2, was discharged from a hospital after showing health improvements. The controversy stems from a purported question paper leak in BPSC exams, leading to a reexamination for affected candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)