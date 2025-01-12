Left Menu

Protests Ignite Tensions Over BPSC Exam Scandal

The Jan Suraaj Party accused the Patna district administration of preventing a camp setup due to protests by founder Prashant Kishor. The party claims obstruction by the Nitish Kumar government over Kishor's fast-unto-death against BPSC exam irregularities, while officials cite use of unsurveyed government land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jan Suraaj Party has alleged interference from the Patna district administration, claiming their planned camp setup was obstructed on the orders of the Bihar government. The party attributes this to founder Prashant Kishor's protests against BPSC exam irregularities.

Denying the allegations, the district administration stated that the land in question is unsurveyed government property, not private land as claimed. Therefore, the administration insists that such activities are prohibited in that area.

Kishor, who began a fast-unto-death on January 2, was discharged from a hospital after showing health improvements. The controversy stems from a purported question paper leak in BPSC exams, leading to a reexamination for affected candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

