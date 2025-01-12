Kerala's Firm Stand: LDF's Promise to Protect Womanhood and Counter Central Policies
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declares a stringent stance against attacks on women, while criticizing the BJP and Congress-led UDF for their policies. Amid financial challenges from the central government, Vijayan emphasizes LDF's commitment to development and poverty eradication, rejecting communal ties for electoral advantages.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has vowed to crack down on any form of attack on women's modesty, emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance policy at the CPI(M) district conference. He promised strong measures against those who assault women, whether through words or actions.
During the event, Vijayan accused the BJP government of prioritizing corporate interests over the welfare of the common man, highlighting increasing poverty levels under its rule. He criticized the BJP and Congress-led UDF for their economic policies, which he claims are undermining Kerala's development.
The CM assured that by November 1, 2025, under the LDF government, extreme poverty will be eradicated in Kerala, lifting 64,000 families. He also expressed opposition to the UDF's involvement with communal forces, reinforcing the LDF's commitment to confront communalism in all its forms.
