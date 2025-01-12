Left Menu

Kerala's Firm Stand: LDF's Promise to Protect Womanhood and Counter Central Policies

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declares a stringent stance against attacks on women, while criticizing the BJP and Congress-led UDF for their policies. Amid financial challenges from the central government, Vijayan emphasizes LDF's commitment to development and poverty eradication, rejecting communal ties for electoral advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:11 IST
Kerala's Firm Stand: LDF's Promise to Protect Womanhood and Counter Central Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has vowed to crack down on any form of attack on women's modesty, emphasizing the state's zero-tolerance policy at the CPI(M) district conference. He promised strong measures against those who assault women, whether through words or actions.

During the event, Vijayan accused the BJP government of prioritizing corporate interests over the welfare of the common man, highlighting increasing poverty levels under its rule. He criticized the BJP and Congress-led UDF for their economic policies, which he claims are undermining Kerala's development.

The CM assured that by November 1, 2025, under the LDF government, extreme poverty will be eradicated in Kerala, lifting 64,000 families. He also expressed opposition to the UDF's involvement with communal forces, reinforcing the LDF's commitment to confront communalism in all its forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025