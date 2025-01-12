Canada's Liberal Leadership Race: Key Contenders Emerge

The race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is gaining momentum, with Canada's ruling Liberal Party poised to select a new leader on March 9. Trudeau announced his intention to step down, sparking a flurry of political activity.

Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a close ally of Trudeau, has emerged as a significant contender. Freeland, known for crafting the nation's pandemic-era social spending program, resigned unexpectedly in December after a dispute over fiscal policy.

Meanwhile, former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has hinted at his potential candidacy, leveraging his extensive financial expertise. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are also in the mix, each bringing distinct political and economic credentials.

