Canada's Liberal Leadership Race: Key Contenders Emerge

As Canada's Liberal Party seeks a new leader following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement, several high-profile names have surfaced. Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, ex-Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are among the potential contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:36 IST
Prime Minister

The race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is gaining momentum, with Canada's ruling Liberal Party poised to select a new leader on March 9. Trudeau announced his intention to step down, sparking a flurry of political activity.

Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a close ally of Trudeau, has emerged as a significant contender. Freeland, known for crafting the nation's pandemic-era social spending program, resigned unexpectedly in December after a dispute over fiscal policy.

Meanwhile, former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has hinted at his potential candidacy, leveraging his extensive financial expertise. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are also in the mix, each bringing distinct political and economic credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

