Controversy Surrounds Former Odisha Governor's Political Return

Controversy has erupted following the return of Raghubar Das, former Odisha governor, to the BJP. The opposition party BJD has labeled Das a 'controversial' figure, questioning the reasons behind his premature removal from office.

BJD officials alleged that Das acted as a BJP 'agent' during his tenure, undermining the dignity of his constitutional position by turning the Raj Bhavan into a political hub. They criticized Das's defense that he served the state's people sincerely, with his tours allegedly aiming to boost the BJP's election campaign.

Amid intense political bickering, BJP members defended Das, commending his grassroots engagement and contrasting it with the perceived inaccessibility of the then chief minister. However, Congress members joined the fray, pointing to alleged lapses in law order linked to Das's family, intensifying the political storm.

