BJP's Promise: Transforming Nehru Camp by 2026

In a bid to gain political momentum, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva announced plans to revamp Nehru Camp into a model settlement if the party wins the upcoming elections. The initiative forms part of BJP's broader agenda to lift slum dwellers' living standards through improved sanitation and housing by January 2026.

Addressing residents on his birthday visit to the slum as part of a BJP outreach initiative, Sachdeva sharply criticized the AAP government for its alleged negligence. He accused Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, of failing to deliver on promises concerning slum improvement during his decade-long tenure.

Highlighting key issues like exorbitant electricity bills and the need for reliable water supply, Sachdeva pledged that under BJP's rule, slum dwellers would benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also promised the continuation of the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' scheme, offering hope to residents for permanent housing solutions.

