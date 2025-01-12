Left Menu

BJP's Promise: Transforming Nehru Camp by 2026

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva promises to transform Nehru Camp into a model settlement with improved sanitation by January 2026 if the party gains power. He criticized the AAP government for not improving slum conditions, highlighting issues like high utility costs and neglected housing projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:45 IST
BJP's Promise: Transforming Nehru Camp by 2026
Virendra Sachdeva
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to gain political momentum, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva announced plans to revamp Nehru Camp into a model settlement if the party wins the upcoming elections. The initiative forms part of BJP's broader agenda to lift slum dwellers' living standards through improved sanitation and housing by January 2026.

Addressing residents on his birthday visit to the slum as part of a BJP outreach initiative, Sachdeva sharply criticized the AAP government for its alleged negligence. He accused Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, of failing to deliver on promises concerning slum improvement during his decade-long tenure.

Highlighting key issues like exorbitant electricity bills and the need for reliable water supply, Sachdeva pledged that under BJP's rule, slum dwellers would benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also promised the continuation of the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' scheme, offering hope to residents for permanent housing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025