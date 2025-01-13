Landslide Victory Predicted for Croatian President in Reelection Bid

President Zoran Milanovic of Croatia is expected to achieve a sweeping victory, securing a second term in office, according to exit polls. These polls suggest Milanovic will garner 77.86% of the vote, significantly outperforming his rival Dragan Primorac from the Croatian Democratic Union, who is anticipated to claim 22.14% of the voter support.

Approximately 3.8 million citizens participated in the second round of voting in the NATO and European Union member state. The election commission reported a 34.77% voter turnout by late afternoon. Milanovic expressed gratitude on social media following news of the exit poll results.

Despite the ceremonial nature of the presidency, Milanovic has been a vocal figure, often clashing with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on foreign and domestic policies. His tenure has been marked by strong opinions on national defense and security matters.

