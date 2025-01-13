Left Menu

Landslide Victory Predicted for Croatian President in Reelection Bid

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is poised for a resounding presidential reelection, with exit polls predicting a 77.86% win against Dragan Primorac's 22.14%. Despite the role's largely ceremonial nature, Milanovic's confrontations with PM Andrej Plenkovic highlight its impact on foreign and security policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:00 IST
Landslide Victory Predicted for Croatian President in Reelection Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Zoran Milanovic of Croatia is expected to achieve a sweeping victory, securing a second term in office, according to exit polls. These polls suggest Milanovic will garner 77.86% of the vote, significantly outperforming his rival Dragan Primorac from the Croatian Democratic Union, who is anticipated to claim 22.14% of the voter support.

Approximately 3.8 million citizens participated in the second round of voting in the NATO and European Union member state. The election commission reported a 34.77% voter turnout by late afternoon. Milanovic expressed gratitude on social media following news of the exit poll results.

Despite the ceremonial nature of the presidency, Milanovic has been a vocal figure, often clashing with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on foreign and domestic policies. His tenure has been marked by strong opinions on national defense and security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025