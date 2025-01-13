Milanovic's Resounding Victory: Croatia's Presidential Runoff

Exit polls indicated a decisive victory for Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, in the presidential runoff against Dragan Primorac. With 78% of the votes according to Ipsos polling agency, Milanovic has solidified his position despite his often controversial political approach.

Milanovic, a former prime minister, crucially left the ruling conservative candidate far behind, having narrowly missed a first-round victory due to an insufficient margin. His re-election comes amid national challenges, including inflation and corruption issues.

Though the presidency in Croatia is largely ceremonial, Milanovic's outspoken criticism of EU policies and military support for Ukraine suggests he will continue to confront both domestic and international political dynamics.

