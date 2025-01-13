Left Menu

Delhi LG and Kejriwal Clash Over Shakur Basti Slum Claims

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of making misleading statements about the Shakur Basti slum. Kejriwal alleged BJP sought land acquisition over slum welfare. Saxena refuted these claims, warning Kejriwal that DDA might take action for false allegations about unchanged land use policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:17 IST
VK Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political standoff, Delhi LG VK Saxena has publicly accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of issuing false and misleading statements regarding the Shakur Basti slum situation.

During his visit to the Shakur Basti slum in North West Delhi, Kejriwal accused the BJP of focusing on land acquisition rather than the welfare of the slum's residents. He alleged that the BJP intended to demolish the slums after securing votes.

Responding to these accusations, Saxena released a video statement refuting Kejriwal's claims, stating that the Delhi Development Authority, which he heads, had not decided on any land use changes that would affect the slum. Saxena warned Kejriwal against continuing with false statements, hinting at possible action from the DDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

