Left Menu

Tensions in Kolkata: Land Use Law Sparks Violent Protests

Violence erupted in Kolkata as protesters opposed a new land use law perceived as discriminatory against Muslims. The unrest, beginning in Murshidabad, resulted in clashes and the suspension of internet services. The law has intensified tensions, with political parties exchanging accusations over its implications and intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:27 IST
Tensions in Kolkata: Land Use Law Sparks Violent Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Kolkata, violent protests erupted as demonstrators opposed a newly enacted land use law they claim targets Muslims. The protests followed a weekend of unrest which resulted in three fatalities, according to authorities.

Murshidabad district saw initial violence where protesters targeted shopping malls, a Hindu residence, and attacked two individuals on Saturday. The authorities imposed an internet blackout as a result. On Monday, tensions escalated in the Bhangar area of Kolkata, where protestors clashed with police during a blocked protest rally, leading to the obstruction of a major highway.

The controversial law, passed by the Indian parliament this month, sets new rules for the management of land designated solely for Muslim use, sparking claims of discrimination. Muslim groups and political opponents criticize the law as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader policies that they believe are divisive. Modi's administration, however, argues that the law is a 'pro-Muslim reform.' Accusations fly between Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress of West Bengal, with each blaming the other for political polarization along religious lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025