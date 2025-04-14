Tensions in Kolkata: Land Use Law Sparks Violent Protests

In Kolkata, violent protests erupted as demonstrators opposed a newly enacted land use law they claim targets Muslims. The protests followed a weekend of unrest which resulted in three fatalities, according to authorities.

Murshidabad district saw initial violence where protesters targeted shopping malls, a Hindu residence, and attacked two individuals on Saturday. The authorities imposed an internet blackout as a result. On Monday, tensions escalated in the Bhangar area of Kolkata, where protestors clashed with police during a blocked protest rally, leading to the obstruction of a major highway.

The controversial law, passed by the Indian parliament this month, sets new rules for the management of land designated solely for Muslim use, sparking claims of discrimination. Muslim groups and political opponents criticize the law as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader policies that they believe are divisive. Modi's administration, however, argues that the law is a 'pro-Muslim reform.' Accusations fly between Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress of West Bengal, with each blaming the other for political polarization along religious lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)