Amidst Flames and Legal Drama: Key Developments in US News

The US is grappling with a series of notable domestic incidents. U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, known for prosecuting Trump, has resigned from the Justice Department. His departure comes as Donald Trump prepares for a potential return to the White House. The news was revealed in a court filing.

In Los Angeles, firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires that have already claimed 14 lives. The Pacific Palisades neighborhood has been particularly hard-hit, with fire crews working tirelessly to stem the flames. Strong winds pose ongoing challenges as officials brace for the death toll to rise.

Meanwhile, TikTok faces legal uncertainty in the Supreme Court as ByteDance's sale or ban deadline looms. Concerns are mounting over First Amendment rights. In art, Sharon Sprung is working on Janet Yellen's portrait, following her iconic painting of Michelle Obama.

