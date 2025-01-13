Trilateral Talks: Biden, Allies Tackle Security and Economic Concerns

In a virtual meeting on Sunday, President Joe Biden convened with leaders from Japan and the Philippines to strengthen trilateral maritime security and economic cooperation. The White House emphasized the necessity of a collective response to China's controversial maneuvers in the South China Sea.

President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed their commitment to an open Indo-Pacific as Biden prepares to transition power to incoming President Donald Trump on January 20. Manila highlighted the summit as a critical point to enhance international relations amid growing maritime tensions.

While the discussions also touched on regional security alliances, a separate topic of Nippon Steel's planned acquisition of U.S. Steel remained unresolved. Japan's foreign ministry prompted Biden to address allied concerns about the blocked acquisition to ensure robust trading partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)