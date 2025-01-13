Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Culture Begins

The grand spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh 2025, commenced on Monday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak warmly welcomed the thronging devotees, assuring them of comprehensive arrangements covering security and health, as facilitated by the state government. 'We are prepared for every situation,' he affirmed while speaking to ANI.

Under the clear morning skies, by 9:30 AM over six million devotees had converged to take the holy dip at the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. This gathering attracts people worldwide keen to observe the spiritual Shahi Snan, or royal bath, with the first significant dip aligning with Makar Sankranti this Tuesday.

The Maha Kumbh is renowned for assembling colossal human congregations and, this year, it's projected to host more than 450 million attendees over 45 days. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heralded the event, declaring it emblematic of India's rich cultural tapestry and spiritual resilience. The event will carry through until February 26, encapsulating the essence of faith-driven unity.

