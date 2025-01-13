Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Culture Begins

The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj, attracting millions of devotees. With extensive preparations by the Uttar Pradesh government, this spiritual event is expected to draw over 450 million participants. It highlights India's cultural unity, as stated by CM Yogi Adityanath. The event runs until February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:16 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Culture Begins
Uttar Pradesh DyCM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The grand spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh 2025, commenced on Monday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak warmly welcomed the thronging devotees, assuring them of comprehensive arrangements covering security and health, as facilitated by the state government. 'We are prepared for every situation,' he affirmed while speaking to ANI.

Under the clear morning skies, by 9:30 AM over six million devotees had converged to take the holy dip at the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. This gathering attracts people worldwide keen to observe the spiritual Shahi Snan, or royal bath, with the first significant dip aligning with Makar Sankranti this Tuesday.

The Maha Kumbh is renowned for assembling colossal human congregations and, this year, it's projected to host more than 450 million attendees over 45 days. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heralded the event, declaring it emblematic of India's rich cultural tapestry and spiritual resilience. The event will carry through until February 26, encapsulating the essence of faith-driven unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025