Maharashtra's Political Shifts: Allegations and Ideologies

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra's BJP chief and minister, asserted on Monday that the INDIA bloc is crumbling, citing an absence of a unified ideology and policy. Speaking in Nagpur, he highlighted the division within the alliance, especially noting the discord between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress in Maharashtra.

Bawankule accused the INDIA bloc of forming solely for power, suggesting that without it, the alliance leaders are in disarray. He pointed out that not only are Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at odds with the Congress, but they also lack a cohesive ideology.

In contrast, Bawankule emphasized the Mahayuti alliance—comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—possesses a clear ideology and a progressive vision for the future, ensuring their unity. Additionally, he discussed pending decisions on guardian ministers and reassured the continuation of the Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, albeit with tightened regulation against fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)