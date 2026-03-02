Left Menu

Shiv Sena vs. Sanjay Raut: A Political Jab Amid International Tensions

Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat criticized Sanjay Raut for questioning PM Modi's foreign policy. Shirsat suggested Raut should consult US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu about the Iran war. In another issue, Shirsat commented on negligence in aviation safety after a video showed the owner of VSR Ventures asleep in a pilot's seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:27 IST
In a sharp political exchange, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat targeted Sanjay Raut, criticizing him for his remarks on India's foreign policy. Raut had previously questioned the Centre over its handling of matters involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

Sanjay Raut had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Israel visit a setback to India's global policy, further criticizing the actions against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as excessive force. Shirsat retorted, suggesting Raut should reach out directly to high-profile leaders like US President Trump or Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for clarity.

Concurrently, Shirsat has also expressed concern over aviation safety following a video shared by Jay Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar. The footage reveals VSR Ventures owner Rohit Singh asleep in the pilot's seat of a Learjet 45 during a flight, a lapse Shirsat termed inexcusable and deserving of serious action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

