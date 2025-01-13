Britain's Gilt Yields Soar to New Heights
British 30-year government bond yields have climbed to their highest level in 27 years, reflecting an ongoing gilt market selloff. Rising borrowing costs stem from concerns over increased debt issuance and economic slowdown. The recent spike is linked to inflation fears and political transitions in the U.S.
The yields on British 30-year government bonds surged to their highest point since 1998 on Monday, marking a 27-year peak. The increase extended a gilt market selloff into its second week, underscoring investor concerns.
At the start of the trading day, the thirty-year gilt yields rose by approximately 6 basis points, reaching a high of 5.472% before retreating slightly to show a net increase of about 4 basis points. This movement in yields signals elevated borrowing costs for the UK government amid economic uncertainty.
The rise in yields follows worries about the UK government's plans to issue more debt while facing a slowing economy. Furthermore, inflationary pressures in the United States, coupled with political changes as Donald Trump prepares to assume the presidency, have added to market anxiety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
