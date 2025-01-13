Britain's Gilt Yields Soar to New Heights

The yields on British 30-year government bonds surged to their highest point since 1998 on Monday, marking a 27-year peak. The increase extended a gilt market selloff into its second week, underscoring investor concerns.

At the start of the trading day, the thirty-year gilt yields rose by approximately 6 basis points, reaching a high of 5.472% before retreating slightly to show a net increase of about 4 basis points. This movement in yields signals elevated borrowing costs for the UK government amid economic uncertainty.

The rise in yields follows worries about the UK government's plans to issue more debt while facing a slowing economy. Furthermore, inflationary pressures in the United States, coupled with political changes as Donald Trump prepares to assume the presidency, have added to market anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)