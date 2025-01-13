Kejriwal's Anthem: A Melodic Call for Re-Election

The Aam Aadmi Party has unveiled its campaign song, 'Dilli Da Putt Kejriwal,' ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls. Released on Lohri, the 1.33-minute Punjabi track encourages Delhi's citizens to once again place their trust in Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing his dedication to public welfare schemes and promises.

Lohri, a festival cherishing the harvest, sees significant celebrations in Delhi and Punjab. The song, shared widely on social media, underscores Kejriwal's contributions and future vision for Delhi, resonating with citizens' aspirations for development and progress under his leadership.

Key initiatives touted include free electricity and water, and teerth programs for senior citizens. New manifesto guarantees like the Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana promise financial aid for women and medical expense coverage for senior citizens, respectively. Delhi's 70 constituencies will cast their votes on February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)