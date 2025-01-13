Left Menu

Kejriwal's Anthem: A Melodic Call for Re-Election

The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a campaign song, 'Dilli Da Putt Kejriwal,' in time for Lohri, urging Delhi's electorate to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal. The Punjabi anthem highlights Kejriwal's visionary leadership and pledges new initiatives under AAP's manifesto ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:37 IST
Kejriwal's Anthem: A Melodic Call for Re-Election
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party has unveiled its campaign song, 'Dilli Da Putt Kejriwal,' ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls. Released on Lohri, the 1.33-minute Punjabi track encourages Delhi's citizens to once again place their trust in Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing his dedication to public welfare schemes and promises.

Lohri, a festival cherishing the harvest, sees significant celebrations in Delhi and Punjab. The song, shared widely on social media, underscores Kejriwal's contributions and future vision for Delhi, resonating with citizens' aspirations for development and progress under his leadership.

Key initiatives touted include free electricity and water, and teerth programs for senior citizens. New manifesto guarantees like the Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana promise financial aid for women and medical expense coverage for senior citizens, respectively. Delhi's 70 constituencies will cast their votes on February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025