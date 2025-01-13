Left Menu

Progress in Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal as Trump Inauguration Looms

Britain and Mauritius have reportedly made significant progress in discussions over the Chagos Islands' sovereignty, which includes a U.S.-British military base. With the deal needing ratification, Mauritius seeks renegotiation, backed by concerns from U.S. allies as Trump takes office. The agreement aims to balance security interests with sovereignty claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:18 IST
Progress in Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal as Trump Inauguration Looms

Recent negotiations between Britain and Mauritius have made headway concerning the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which hosts a pivotal U.S.-British military installation. This development comes amid heightened anticipation, as stakeholders aim to finalize the arrangement prior to Donald Trump's inauguration.

The October agreement envisaged Britain transferring control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, retaining the Diego Garcia base under a 99-year lease. Criticism arose from Mauritius, seeking renegotiation, as well as from U.S. affiliates concerned over security implications due to current geopolitical dynamics.

Despite criticism, both nations remain committed to finalizing a treaty affirming Mauritian sovereignty over the islands while safeguarding operational efficacy at Diego Garcia. Yet, details remain scant, with ongoing discussions undeterred by impending changes in U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025