Progress in Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal as Trump Inauguration Looms

Recent negotiations between Britain and Mauritius have made headway concerning the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which hosts a pivotal U.S.-British military installation. This development comes amid heightened anticipation, as stakeholders aim to finalize the arrangement prior to Donald Trump's inauguration.

The October agreement envisaged Britain transferring control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, retaining the Diego Garcia base under a 99-year lease. Criticism arose from Mauritius, seeking renegotiation, as well as from U.S. affiliates concerned over security implications due to current geopolitical dynamics.

Despite criticism, both nations remain committed to finalizing a treaty affirming Mauritian sovereignty over the islands while safeguarding operational efficacy at Diego Garcia. Yet, details remain scant, with ongoing discussions undeterred by impending changes in U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)