Election Commission Clears Path for AAP's Awadh Ojha Amid Allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given the green light for transferring AAP leader Awadh Ojha's voter registration from Greater Noida to Delhi. The approval enables Ojha to file his nomination for the Patparganj seat, as announced by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

This decision followed a meeting between a delegation from the AAP, led by Kejriwal, and the ECI officials. Kejriwal expressed his satisfaction with the ECI's directive to shift Ojha's voter registration, ensuring his eligibility to contest in the elections.

Kejriwal also leveled serious charges against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, claiming that Verma distributed cash, liquor, and other goods to influence voters. As the political skirmish between AAP and BJP intensifies, allegations continue to surface with Delhi's assembly polls fast approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)