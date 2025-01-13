Political Turmoil: Pithoragarh's Mayoral Race Sparks Party Divisions

In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress party in Uttarakhand faces internal strife as MLA Mayukh Mahar is urged to step down. The demand comes after Mahar openly supported Monika Mahar, who is contesting the mayoral race against Congress' official candidate Anju Lunthi.

Uttarakhand's political landscape is increasingly tense ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. Scheduled for January 23, these elections include races for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats. The Pithoragarh mayoral race is notably significant as the area holds its first post-formation election for this position, with a crowded field of eight candidates.

The political drama intensifies as both Congress and BJP grapple with dissent within their ranks. While Congress leader Karan Mahara criticizes Mayukh Mahar's actions, a similar situation unfolds in the BJP camp. Former BJP MLA Chandra Pant voices disapproval over Chandrakala Mahar's strategy of invoking her late husband's name during her campaign against the party's chosen candidate, Kalpana Devlal.

(With inputs from agencies.)