Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Pithoragarh's Mayoral Race Sparks Party Divisions

In Pithoragarh, political tensions mount as Congress MLA Mayukh Mahar is asked to resign after backing rebel leader Monika Mahar against the party's official candidate Anju Lunthi for mayor. The conflict highlights deeper party divisions, with similar issues arising in the BJP's mayoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:23 IST
Political Turmoil: Pithoragarh's Mayoral Race Sparks Party Divisions
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress party in Uttarakhand faces internal strife as MLA Mayukh Mahar is urged to step down. The demand comes after Mahar openly supported Monika Mahar, who is contesting the mayoral race against Congress' official candidate Anju Lunthi.

Uttarakhand's political landscape is increasingly tense ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. Scheduled for January 23, these elections include races for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats. The Pithoragarh mayoral race is notably significant as the area holds its first post-formation election for this position, with a crowded field of eight candidates.

The political drama intensifies as both Congress and BJP grapple with dissent within their ranks. While Congress leader Karan Mahara criticizes Mayukh Mahar's actions, a similar situation unfolds in the BJP camp. Former BJP MLA Chandra Pant voices disapproval over Chandrakala Mahar's strategy of invoking her late husband's name during her campaign against the party's chosen candidate, Kalpana Devlal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025