Political Tensions Rise as BJP and AAP Clash Over Slum Housing in Delhi

In a heated exchange, BJP leader Parvesh Verma has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing its commitment to provide housing for Delhi's slum dwellers. Verma claims that despite collecting substantial amounts from these residents, the promised housing has not materialized and alleged a betrayal by Chief Minister Kejriwal.

During a press conference, Verma accused the AAP of prioritizing personal luxuries over public welfare, referencing the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence. He further alleged that several slum demolitions were conducted under AAP's watch, leading to increased homelessness in areas like Silver Oak Park and Ramesh Nagar.

In response, AAP refuted the allegations, reiterating their commitment to improving living conditions in slum areas through infrastructure developments. The party accused the BJP of deferring responsibility and planning further demolitions. The dispute escalates as the New Delhi Assembly elections approach.

