Left Menu

Power Shifts in Lebanon: Hezbollah Faces Political Setback

Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon is under threat as its political opponents seek to diminish its power. Despite facilitating President Joseph Aoun's election, the group's exclusion was evident when lawmakers supported Nawaf Salam over Hezbollah's preferred candidate for the prime ministerial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:00 IST
Power Shifts in Lebanon: Hezbollah Faces Political Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant political development, Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammed Raad stated on Monday that the Iran-backed group's adversaries are pushing to fragment and exclude it from the corridors of power in Lebanon.

The statement came after a meeting at the presidential palace with President Joseph Aoun, where Raad expressed that Hezbollah had "extended its hand" by supporting Aoun's election as President of Lebanon, only to have it metaphorically "cut off" by opponents.

On the same day, Lebanese lawmakers threw their weight behind Nawaf Salam for the prime minister's position, marking a stark decline in Hezbollah's political influence, which had backed current leader Najib Mikati's tenure continuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025