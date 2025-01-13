Power Shifts in Lebanon: Hezbollah Faces Political Setback

In a significant political development, Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammed Raad stated on Monday that the Iran-backed group's adversaries are pushing to fragment and exclude it from the corridors of power in Lebanon.

The statement came after a meeting at the presidential palace with President Joseph Aoun, where Raad expressed that Hezbollah had "extended its hand" by supporting Aoun's election as President of Lebanon, only to have it metaphorically "cut off" by opponents.

On the same day, Lebanese lawmakers threw their weight behind Nawaf Salam for the prime minister's position, marking a stark decline in Hezbollah's political influence, which had backed current leader Najib Mikati's tenure continuation.

