Leadership Turbulence: Karnataka Congress Faces Power Dynamics Amidst Cabinet Reshuffle Speculations

The Karnataka Congress is embroiled in internal power struggles, with growing speculations about a leadership change. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has urged party leaders to adhere to discipline, emphasizing that the party holds precedence over individual ambitions.

At a key meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a report on state ministers' performances, sparking rumors of an impending cabinet reshuffle. Siddaramaiah's comments about 'sacrifice' and references to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have fueled further speculation regarding a possible leadership transition.

This political maneuvering comes as the Congress prepares for an upcoming convention in Belagavi, underlining the party's focus on unity and organizational discipline. The emphasis on these principles highlights the strategic maneuvering within the party ranks.

