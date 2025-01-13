Left Menu

Sanctions and Stabilization: Biden's Strategy on Oil Prices

President Joe Biden's administration has implemented comprehensive sanctions targeting Russia's oil and gas sectors. According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, these measures aim to stabilize global oil prices without impacting American consumers. The sanctions also intend to strengthen negotiating power regarding the Ukraine conflict under President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

Updated: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST
In a strategic move, President Joe Biden's administration has rolled out the most extensive sanctions package yet against Russia's oil and gas industries, aimed at stabilizing global oil prices, according to a briefing by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan assured reporters that Biden's decision to impose these sanctions was carefully considered to avoid adding financial strain to American consumers.

The sanctions are also designed to provide the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump with increased leverage in negotiations concerning the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

