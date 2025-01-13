Sanctions and Stabilization: Biden's Strategy on Oil Prices

In a strategic move, President Joe Biden's administration has rolled out the most extensive sanctions package yet against Russia's oil and gas industries, aimed at stabilizing global oil prices, according to a briefing by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan assured reporters that Biden's decision to impose these sanctions was carefully considered to avoid adding financial strain to American consumers.

The sanctions are also designed to provide the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump with increased leverage in negotiations concerning the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)