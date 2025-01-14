Left Menu

Breakthrough in Gaza: Hope for Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

Mediators presented a final draft of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Monday after remarkable progress in negotiations. The talks, held in Qatar, involve high-level representatives and aim to finalize the release of hostages and return of humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 00:50 IST
Breakthrough in Gaza: Hope for Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

Mediators handed Israel and Hamas a final draft for a ceasefire on Monday, marking significant progress in negotiations. The talks, held in Doha and attended by U.S. envoys from both President Biden and Donald Trump, aim to conclude years of conflict in Gaza.

Negotiations concentrated on halting hostilities and facilitating the release of hostages. Biden's national security adviser stated gaps were narrowing, with the possibility of closing the deal soon. Both parties have been urged to finalize the remaining details swiftly under the mediation of Qatar.

With Trump's inauguration looming and tensions high, U.S. and regional leaders continue pressing for a resolution. Meanwhile, ongoing violence in Gaza underscores the urgent need for a ceasefire agreement. Israel and Hamas have shown cautious optimism in reaching a potential breakthrough.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025