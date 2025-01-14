Breakthrough in Gaza: Hope for Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

Mediators handed Israel and Hamas a final draft for a ceasefire on Monday, marking significant progress in negotiations. The talks, held in Doha and attended by U.S. envoys from both President Biden and Donald Trump, aim to conclude years of conflict in Gaza.

Negotiations concentrated on halting hostilities and facilitating the release of hostages. Biden's national security adviser stated gaps were narrowing, with the possibility of closing the deal soon. Both parties have been urged to finalize the remaining details swiftly under the mediation of Qatar.

With Trump's inauguration looming and tensions high, U.S. and regional leaders continue pressing for a resolution. Meanwhile, ongoing violence in Gaza underscores the urgent need for a ceasefire agreement. Israel and Hamas have shown cautious optimism in reaching a potential breakthrough.

(With inputs from agencies.)