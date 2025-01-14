European Defence Ministers Navigate Complex Spending Demands Amidst Trump's Challenges

In a renewed push for increased defence spending, the defence ministers from Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Poland gathered near Warsaw to deliberate the intricate challenge posed by President-elect Donald Trump's demand to raise their military budgets to 5% of their GDP.

This meeting, established in the wake of Trump's re-election, also tackled ways to bolster support for Ukraine as the incoming US administration signals policy shifts. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized their collective support for a fair peace ensuring Ukraine's agency in its future decisions.

While acknowledging their commitment to enhanced military investment, the ministers expressed the necessity of a holistic approach. They argued against the sole focus on percentage targets, advocating for meaningful allocations that address broader security threats including cyberattacks and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)