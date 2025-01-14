Left Menu

European Defence Ministers Navigate Complex Spending Demands Amidst Trump's Challenges

Five top military spender countries in Europe discuss the complications of meeting Trump's demand to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP. They aim to support Ukraine and expand their own defence capabilities, focusing beyond percentage goals to ensure a just peace and economic revival.

In a renewed push for increased defence spending, the defence ministers from Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Poland gathered near Warsaw to deliberate the intricate challenge posed by President-elect Donald Trump's demand to raise their military budgets to 5% of their GDP.

This meeting, established in the wake of Trump's re-election, also tackled ways to bolster support for Ukraine as the incoming US administration signals policy shifts. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized their collective support for a fair peace ensuring Ukraine's agency in its future decisions.

While acknowledging their commitment to enhanced military investment, the ministers expressed the necessity of a holistic approach. They argued against the sole focus on percentage targets, advocating for meaningful allocations that address broader security threats including cyberattacks and terrorism.

