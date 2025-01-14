European Defence Ministers Navigate Complex Spending Demands Amidst Trump's Challenges
Five top military spender countries in Europe discuss the complications of meeting Trump's demand to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP. They aim to support Ukraine and expand their own defence capabilities, focusing beyond percentage goals to ensure a just peace and economic revival.
- Country:
- Poland
In a renewed push for increased defence spending, the defence ministers from Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Poland gathered near Warsaw to deliberate the intricate challenge posed by President-elect Donald Trump's demand to raise their military budgets to 5% of their GDP.
This meeting, established in the wake of Trump's re-election, also tackled ways to bolster support for Ukraine as the incoming US administration signals policy shifts. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized their collective support for a fair peace ensuring Ukraine's agency in its future decisions.
While acknowledging their commitment to enhanced military investment, the ministers expressed the necessity of a holistic approach. They argued against the sole focus on percentage targets, advocating for meaningful allocations that address broader security threats including cyberattacks and terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Await Trump Policies Amidst Year-End Uncertainty
Trump Pays Tribute to Late President Jimmy Carter, Dubbing Him 'A Good, Consequential Man'
Court Upholds $5M Verdict: E. Jean Carroll vs. Donald Trump
Indian economy exhibiting resilience, stability; GDP projected to grow at 6.6 pc in 2024-25: RBI report.
Court Upholds Carroll's Win Against Trump in Assault Case