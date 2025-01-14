Left Menu

Gentner Drummond Enters 2026 Oklahoma Gubernatorial Race

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has announced his candidacy for governor, challenging his own party's direction. Known for opposing religion in public schools and tackling illegal marijuana operations, Drummond has already secured key endorsements in his early bid for the 2026 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oklahomacity | Updated: 14-01-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 01:28 IST
Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond, a prominent Republican known for his independent stance, has declared his candidacy for governor in the 2026 elections. His announcement was made at his family's ranch in Pawhuska, signaling the start of a highly anticipated race in the traditionally conservative state.

Drummond, a rancher and banker with military experience from the Gulf War, emphasized his commitment to standing apart from party pressures. He highlighted his efforts to combat illegal marijuana operations as a key achievement during his tenure. His campaign received a significant boost with an early endorsement from the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police.

The current political landscape in Oklahoma sees Drummond as the first to enter a likely competitive field. He faces potential rivals such as former state officials and advisors, each vying to succeed the term-limited Governor Kevin Stitt. Drummond's history of challenging Stitt on various issues, including a religious charter school proposal, indicates his readiness for contentious debates ahead.

