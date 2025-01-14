Left Menu

Iraq and UK Forge Strategic Security and Economic Partnership

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced plans for a bilateral security deal and a strategic partnership with the UK during a visit to London. This move marks a key moment in Iraq-UK relations amid regional shifts. The deal aims to bolster military ties and secure economic partnerships.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced plans to sign a bilateral security deal and a strategic partnership accord with Britain during his official visit to London. His visit takes place against a backdrop of significant changes in the Middle East, with regional tensions affecting relations.

Iraq, a rare ally of both Washington and Tehran, is striving to avoid becoming a conflict zone amidst attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi groups on Israel and U.S. troops following the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023. These tensions have caused a series of retaliatory strikes that have temporarily stabilized.

Sudani emphasized the importance of the timing of this agreement, as the UK's role in the U.S.-led coalition to fight Islamic State winds down. This visit is crucial for enhancing bilateral military and economic ties and establishing a new era of relations between Iraq and the UK in a time of geopolitical shifts.

