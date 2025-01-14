Left Menu

Biden Claims Foreign Policy Success as Global Tensions Persist

Outgoing President Joe Biden emphasized his foreign policy achievements, asserting that U.S. adversaries are weaker compared to his administration's start. He highlighted support for Ukraine and Israel, the weakening of Russia and Iran, and progress towards peace in the Middle East despite ongoing global conflicts.

In his final days in office, President Joe Biden sought to underscore his foreign policy achievements, declaring that U.S. adversaries have been weakened during his tenure. Addressing diplomats at the State Department, Biden emphasized support for Ukraine against Russia and for Israel in the Middle East conflicts.

Biden claimed significant U.S. victories in maintaining economic superiority over China and discouraging conflicts involving direct American involvement, such as those affecting Russia and Iran. He also expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with potential progress on the horizon.

Despite criticism for his administration's military and diplomatic backing of Israel, Biden defended these actions as essential for regional stability. He also highlighted the geological and political changes, including the weakening of authoritarian regimes and the strategic recalibration in U.S. international alliances.

