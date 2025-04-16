U.S. Tightens Grip on AI Chip Exports to China
The U.S. Commerce Department has imposed new export licensing requirements for Nvidia and AMD's AI chips to China, aligning with national security measures. This move affects Nvidia significantly, prompting a $5.5 billion charge after restrictions on one of its top AI chips, H20, limit exports to China.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Tuesday new export licensing requirements for Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 artificial intelligence chips to China. This decision is part of efforts to secure national and economic interests.
A representative from the Commerce Department highlighted the commitment to executing the President's directive, which focuses on safeguarding these vital domains.
Nvidia disclosed that it would incur a $5.5 billion charge after the U.S. government restricted sales of its H20 AI chip, a significant product for its operations, to the Chinese market.
