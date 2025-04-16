China's Pork Production Surges in First Quarter
China's pork output increased by 1.2% in the first quarter, reaching 16.02 million metric tons. The number of hogs slaughtered rose slightly by 0.1%, totaling 194.76 million. These figures were released by the National Bureau of Statistics, reflecting a steady growth in China's pork industry.
China's pork production saw a notable increase in the first quarter, according to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics. The country's pork output climbed by 1.2%, reaching an impressive 16.02 million metric tons.
The statistics also revealed that China slaughtered 194.76 million hogs during the quarter, marking a slight rise of 0.1% compared to the previous year. This upward trend indicates a steady growth pattern in the pork industry.
These developments underscore China's continued expansion in its agricultural sector, particularly in livestock production. The figures highlight the nation's efforts to boost domestic meat production amid varying market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
