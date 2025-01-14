Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

US President Joe Biden has announced that two upcoming nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named after former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. This decision honors the legacies of both Clinton and Bush, acknowledging their contributions as past commanders-in-chief.

The carriers, to be named USS William J Clinton and USS George W Bush, are part of the Gerald R Ford-class and will be built in the coming years. Biden emphasized the significance of these vessels and their roles in supporting the US Navy's global defense mission.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin further highlighted that aircraft carriers are crucial to projecting US naval power worldwide. The decision reflects not only the historical significance of Clinton and Bush's presidencies but also aims to inspire future generations in safeguarding national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)