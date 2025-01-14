Youth Uprisings in Africa: An Unstoppable Wave for 2025

In a rising tide of disillusionment, African youth have taken to the streets, fueling protests across the continent in 2024. These demonstrations are driven by grievances over corruption, unemployment, and inflation, issues that threaten to escalate further in 2025, activists warn.

Kenya's protests, led by a digitally-savvy Gen Z, forced a historic U-turn from President William Ruto, who scrapped a controversial finance bill. This movement is part of a broader wave affecting countries like Ghana and Mozambique, where young people demand transparency and opportunities from their leaders.

However, these protests are not without severe backlash. Violent police responses and enforced disappearances have marred these efforts, embodying the risks faced by a young generation at odds with entrenched political systems. Ignoring these voices, experts caution, is a perilous gamble for those in power.

