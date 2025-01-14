Youth Uprisings in Africa: An Unstoppable Wave for 2025
In 2024, African countries witnessed significant youth-led protests driven by anger over corruption, unemployment, and rising costs. Activists predict further escalations in 2025, as dissatisfied youths harness social media for change. These protests have forced governmental reforms, but also face severe crackdowns, highlighting deep-rooted issues and potential risks for regimes ignoring youth demands.
In a rising tide of disillusionment, African youth have taken to the streets, fueling protests across the continent in 2024. These demonstrations are driven by grievances over corruption, unemployment, and inflation, issues that threaten to escalate further in 2025, activists warn.
Kenya's protests, led by a digitally-savvy Gen Z, forced a historic U-turn from President William Ruto, who scrapped a controversial finance bill. This movement is part of a broader wave affecting countries like Ghana and Mozambique, where young people demand transparency and opportunities from their leaders.
However, these protests are not without severe backlash. Violent police responses and enforced disappearances have marred these efforts, embodying the risks faced by a young generation at odds with entrenched political systems. Ignoring these voices, experts caution, is a perilous gamble for those in power.
