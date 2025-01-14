Special Counsel's Quandary: The Unseen Obstructions in Trump's Indictment

Special Counsel Jack Smith has released a report accusing former President Donald Trump of an unprecedented criminal effort to retain power following his 2020 election loss. The report, published Tuesday, discusses the indictment that Smith could not bring to trial due to Trump's November election victory.

The report outlines four charges against Trump, including plotting to obstruct the 2020 vote's certification. However, Trump's return to power on January 20th made it impossible to prosecute. Despite criticism from Trump, Smith defended the impartiality of the investigation.

Much of the evidence discussed has already been public. Smith also accused Trump of unlawfully retaining classified documents, but legal proceedings delay further disclosures. The Justice Department decided against prosecuting a re-elected president, never reaching a trial.

