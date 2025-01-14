Sharad Pawar Rebuts Amit Shah: A Political Showdown

On Tuesday, Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections denoted an end to betrayal politics, allegedly initiated by Pawar in 1978.

Pawar, who served as chief minister in 1978, declared his ignorance of Shah's involvement at that time, emphasizing that prominent Jan Sangh leader Uttamrao Patil was part of his administration. He further criticized the erosion of political communication, urging a return to constructive dialogue.

Addressing Shah's assertions, Pawar reminisced about being appointed by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as vice-chairman of the Disaster Management Authority. He also alluded to Shah's past legal controversies, contrasting them with the esteemed performance of former home ministers, and cited Shah's need for assistance from Balasaheb Thackeray during legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)