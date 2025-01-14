Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Rebuts Amit Shah: A Political Showdown

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar countered Home Minister Amit Shah's claims about BJP's 1978 victory marking an end to betrayal politics. Pawar highlighted past alliances and questioned the current political communication. He also referenced Shah's past legal troubles, contrasting it with previous home ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:39 IST
Sharad Pawar Rebuts Amit Shah: A Political Showdown
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections denoted an end to betrayal politics, allegedly initiated by Pawar in 1978.

Pawar, who served as chief minister in 1978, declared his ignorance of Shah's involvement at that time, emphasizing that prominent Jan Sangh leader Uttamrao Patil was part of his administration. He further criticized the erosion of political communication, urging a return to constructive dialogue.

Addressing Shah's assertions, Pawar reminisced about being appointed by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as vice-chairman of the Disaster Management Authority. He also alluded to Shah's past legal controversies, contrasting them with the esteemed performance of former home ministers, and cited Shah's need for assistance from Balasaheb Thackeray during legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025