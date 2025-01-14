Left Menu

24 Akbar Road: A Historic Address in Indian Politics

24 Akbar Road, a historic bungalow, has been a significant hub for the Indian National Congress for decades. As the party shifts to a new office, the site reflects its storied past with ties to political figures like Indira Gandhi and Aung San Suu Kyi, chronicling India's political evolution.

The iconic 24 Akbar Road, a monumental Lutyens' bungalow, has borne witness to the dramatic saga of the Indian National Congress for nearly half a century. Serving as the political nerve center, it has seen the dynamics of Indian politics unfold, hosting party leaders from Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi.

Initially home to figures such as Sir Reginald Maxwell and young Aung San Suu Kyi in the 1960s, the address evolved into a symbol of Congress' legacy. It became the backdrop for pivotal moments like Indira Gandhi's political resurrection and subsequent leadership transitions.

Now, as the Congress relocates to the state-of-the-art Indira Gandhi Bhawan, the party confronts significant electoral challenges. The new headquarters intends to uphold its rich legacy, hoping for a revival of political fortunes akin to past political rejuvenations.

