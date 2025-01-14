Political Turmoil: TMC Infighting Leads to Fatal Shootout in West Bengal's Malda

A fresh wave of violence has erupted in West Bengal's Malda district, where a shootout claimed the life of a Trinamool Congress worker and left two party members critically injured. The incident occurred in broad daylight, echoing the murder of a senior TMC councillor just weeks earlier.

Police have indicated that the shootout was likely fueled by internal dissent within the TMC, as tensions appear to be mounting amid the party's ranks. The deceased, Ataul Haque alias Hasu Sheikh, was with colleagues, including local committee president Bakul Sheikh, at a road inauguration when the attack unfolded.

While authorities are actively questioning witnesses, no arrests have been made concerning Tuesday's tragedy. Meanwhile, the earlier assassination of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar saw seven people detained, marking a troubling trend of political unrest in the region.

