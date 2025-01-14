Left Menu

Political Turmoil: TMC Infighting Leads to Fatal Shootout in West Bengal's Malda

In the volatile political landscape of West Bengal, a TMC worker was fatally shot and two others injured in Malda district. Authorities suspect the violent incident resulted from intra-party discord. Ongoing investigations have yet to yield arrests, underscoring escalating tensions within the Trinamool Congress ranks.

A fresh wave of violence has erupted in West Bengal's Malda district, where a shootout claimed the life of a Trinamool Congress worker and left two party members critically injured. The incident occurred in broad daylight, echoing the murder of a senior TMC councillor just weeks earlier.

Police have indicated that the shootout was likely fueled by internal dissent within the TMC, as tensions appear to be mounting amid the party's ranks. The deceased, Ataul Haque alias Hasu Sheikh, was with colleagues, including local committee president Bakul Sheikh, at a road inauguration when the attack unfolded.

While authorities are actively questioning witnesses, no arrests have been made concerning Tuesday's tragedy. Meanwhile, the earlier assassination of TMC councillor Dulal Sarkar saw seven people detained, marking a troubling trend of political unrest in the region.

