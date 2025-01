Trump's Bold Blueprint: Executive Orders Surge on Day One

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - From inauguration, Donald Trump is set to initiate significant changes through an unprecedented volume of executive orders.

Focus areas include intensifying immigration enforcement, revisiting energy strategies, and modifying current tariffs. Trump aims to reshape policies swiftly, demonstrating his commitment to decisive governance.

Furthermore, Trump plans to issue pardons related to the Capitol assault, indicating fast-paced shifts in his presidential approach.

