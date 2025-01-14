Global Diplomatic Calendar: Key International Events Ahead

The global diplomatic calendar unfolds with a series of noteworthy international events scheduled for the coming days. High-level discussions, diplomatic visits, and key economic forums are set to dominate the agenda on the world stage.

Highlights include Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar meeting his Italian counterpart in Rome, and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius conducting talks in Kyiv with Ukraine's government. Additionally, international visits are planned by leaders from nations including Maldives, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan, underscoring the focus on strengthening bilateral relations.

The agenda also features critical conferences such as the World Future Energy Summit and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, emphasizing global economic and energy concerns. As these diplomatic engagements unfold, they are poised to influence international relations dynamics significantly.

