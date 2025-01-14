Controversial Confirmation: Hegseth Faces Scrutiny in Defense Role

Pete Hegseth, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Pentagon, faced intense criticism during his Senate confirmation hearing this Tuesday. Key Democrats were vocal in their disapproval, highlighting concerns over Hegseth's suitability for the crucial role of Defense Secretary.

Hegseth, aged 44 and a former Fox News host, has consistently sparked controversy with his views against diversity measures within the military. His record also includes a denial of a past sexual assault allegation, excessive drinking, and financial mismanagement accusations at veterans' organizations.

Despite strong Republican backing, his confirmation is not guaranteed. A slim majority means Hegseth could only afford to lose up to three Republican votes. The nominee promises a return to a 'warrior culture,' amidst looming global military challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)