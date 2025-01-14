Crowdfunding Fuels Campaigns: AAP Leaders Gather Big Support
AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Atishi successfully raised funds via crowdfunding for upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. Sisodia garnered Rs 40 lakh with 331 donors, while Atishi raised over Rs 17 lakh with 335 supporters, reflecting public trust in their party's principles.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced raising over Rs 40 lakh through crowdfunding for his campaign in the Jangpura assembly elections. He appreciated the contributions from 331 supporters, pledging to use the funds with integrity in his political pursuits.
Meanwhile, Atishi, another prominent AAP leader, secured over Rs 17 lakh within hours of launching her campaign for the Kalkaji seat. She expressed gratitude towards the 335 supporters who participated in her crowdfunding initiative, emphasizing the public's faith in AAP's approach.
Other AAP members, such as Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak, have also started similar campaigns, preparing for the upcoming elections scheduled for February 5. The funds raised point to a wider acceptance of crowdfunding in political campaigns.
