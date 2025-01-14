Left Menu

Crowdfunding Fuels Campaigns: AAP Leaders Gather Big Support

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Atishi successfully raised funds via crowdfunding for upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. Sisodia garnered Rs 40 lakh with 331 donors, while Atishi raised over Rs 17 lakh with 335 supporters, reflecting public trust in their party's principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:46 IST
Crowdfunding Fuels Campaigns: AAP Leaders Gather Big Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced raising over Rs 40 lakh through crowdfunding for his campaign in the Jangpura assembly elections. He appreciated the contributions from 331 supporters, pledging to use the funds with integrity in his political pursuits.

Meanwhile, Atishi, another prominent AAP leader, secured over Rs 17 lakh within hours of launching her campaign for the Kalkaji seat. She expressed gratitude towards the 335 supporters who participated in her crowdfunding initiative, emphasizing the public's faith in AAP's approach.

Other AAP members, such as Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak, have also started similar campaigns, preparing for the upcoming elections scheduled for February 5. The funds raised point to a wider acceptance of crowdfunding in political campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025