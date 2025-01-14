Alka Lamba Joins Kalkaji Race: A Battle for Delhi's Future

Congress candidate Alka Lamba officially launched her campaign for the Delhi legislative assembly elections by filing her nomination papers from the Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday. Declaring a net worth of Rs 3.41 crore, Lamba has shown a significant increase in her financial assets since the last election she contested in 2020.

Lamba's affidavit reveals ownership of a flat in Gurugram worth Rs 80 lakh and a residential unit in South Delhi valued at Rs 2 crore, along with Rs 61.12 lakh in movable assets. Her financial growth over the past years highlights her increased political stature.

As she inaugurated her campaign office, accompanied by senior Congress leader Subhash Chopra, Lamba stated, "It is the battle of the people of Delhi." She is set to compete against incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party's candidate, Atishi, and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. The election will see votes cast on February 5, with counting on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)