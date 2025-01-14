Sukhbir Badal's Battle: Reviving Legacy Amid Controversy

Sukhbir Badal has launched an impassioned appeal for the restoration of a prestigious title for his late father and former Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal. Asserting his commitment to the state's progress, he condemned forces he accused of trying to obliterate the Badal name and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Speaking at a significant political forum, Badal criticized those he described as 'anti-panthic forces'. He emphasized that his family's legacy, which includes decades of service and sacrifice for Punjab, was being unjustly tarnished. Highlighting a perceived bias, he promised to continue working for Punjab's peace and progress, even at personal risk.

Badal's statements came amid tensions heightened by the launch of a new political faction. He warned against divisive strategies that endanger youth and communal harmony, drawing attention to his dedication to preserving the values of past leaders while fostering a hopeful future for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)