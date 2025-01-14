Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan President's Diplomatic Mission to China
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is on a four-day visit to China, engaging in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials to enhance bilateral ties. Key topics include technological, agricultural advancements, and the Belt and Road Initiative. Agreements are anticipated to solidify future cooperation.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake commenced a vital diplomatic visit to China, where he is set to hold discussions with President Xi Jinping aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. This marks his second overseas engagement since assuming office in September last year.
Officials confirmed that Dissanayake was warmly received with a ceremonial welcome, emphasizing the significance of the visit. High-level talks will address technological and agricultural development, poverty alleviation, and the expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The meetings are expected to culminate in key agreements, deepening cooperation between the two nations. Additionally, the Sri Lankan delegation seeks progress on the stalled central expressway and digitization of state TV channels, forecasting future economic growth and partnership.
