Left Menu

Emma Reynolds Appointed as Economic Secretary to the Treasury

Emma Reynolds has been appointed as the Economic Secretary to the Treasury by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following Tulip Siddiq's resignation. Reynolds, a seasoned lawmaker, was elected during the 2024 national election that brought the Labour Party back to power after 14 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:23 IST
Emma Reynolds Appointed as Economic Secretary to the Treasury

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed lawmaker Emma Reynolds as the new Economic Secretary to the Treasury. This decision follows the recent resignation of Tulip Siddiq from the position.

Reynolds, who is 47, served as an MP since the 2024 national election that marked the Labour Party's return to power after a lengthy 14-year hiatus in opposition. Currently, she represents Wycombe in southern England and previously held a legislative role in central England from 2010 to 2019.

The move comes after Siddiq stepped down amid mounting questions about her connections to her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from her role as prime minister of Bangladesh last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025