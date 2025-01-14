Emma Reynolds Appointed as Economic Secretary to the Treasury

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed lawmaker Emma Reynolds as the new Economic Secretary to the Treasury. This decision follows the recent resignation of Tulip Siddiq from the position.

Reynolds, who is 47, served as an MP since the 2024 national election that marked the Labour Party's return to power after a lengthy 14-year hiatus in opposition. Currently, she represents Wycombe in southern England and previously held a legislative role in central England from 2010 to 2019.

The move comes after Siddiq stepped down amid mounting questions about her connections to her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from her role as prime minister of Bangladesh last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)